Northern Nigeria will celebrate if I become President — Peter Obi

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said Northern Nigeria will have every reason to celebrate his leadership if he becomes president, insisting that solving Nigeria’s problems is not rocket science.

Speaking on Politics Today on Channels Television, Obi highlighted the vast, untapped potential of the North, calling it Nigeria’s “biggest asset.”

He lamented the region’s long-standing leadership neglect and promised to confront the high levels of insecurity and underdevelopment it faces.

“I want them to trust me,” Obi said. “The biggest asset of this country is in the North. The uncultivated land is in the North. The criminality we face in the North today, I will deal with it. If I were president today, the North would celebrate me.”

Drawing from his experience as a former Anambra State governor, Obi stressed that his plans are rooted in practical governance, not lofty ideals.

He recalled visiting Kano to source cash and spoke of the now-defunct industries in areas like Bompai and Shamdam.

Obi also cited global examples, noting that Nigeria’s leaders should learn from the rapid development of other countries.

“I was in Indonesia this year, from February 1 to 7, meeting with their Minister of Health, Minister of Education, Minister of Small Businesses, the former vice president, and even the most popular president,” he said. “You learn from what they did. It’s not rocket science.”

