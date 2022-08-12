Northern Nigeria Legislator’s Speakers forum get new leadership

•As Speaker Matthew Kolawole Emerges Secretary

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
The Northern Nigeria States Legislatures Speakers have elected new leadership for the forum as the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole emerged as the Secretary of the lawmaking body in the Northern region of the country.

The Election which took place during their mid-year conference held in Abuja had issues of security and the constitution amendments pending before various states’ Houses of Assembly in the country discussed extensively.

Addressing journalists shortly after his emergence, Matthew Kolawole commended his colleagues for the confidence repose in him to serve as the Secretary of the forum and promised to serve diligently with other executive members of the body.

It will also be recalled that since Prince Matthew Kolawole emerged as the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly in the sixth assembly, he has been opportune to serve in various capacities within the Nigeria Conference of States Legislatures Speakers first as the Financial Secretary in 2018, later elected as the Treasurer of the conference, a position he is still serving currently.

He was also appointed as an executive member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Africa Region representing the North Central region of Nigeria aside from other activities outside his legislative functions which includes being the immediate past President of Lokoja Club 1901, President of Nigeria Federation of Long Tennis etc

The Kaunda State Houses of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Yusuf Zailani is now the Chairman of the body.

