Northern LP stakeholders condemn Sowore’s attacks on Bauchi gov

Concerned Northern stakeholders of the Labour Party (LP), have condemned the attacks being perpetuated by Omoyele Sowore against Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi.

Comrade Solomon Y. Ndam

Chairman, Concerned LP Northern Stakeholders, who read the text of a press conference held on Tuesday, described the development as “unwarranted attacks on the person and family of Sen Bala Mohammed.”

The text, as read, contained that, “Mr. Sowore, notorious for his habitual disrespect of elders and leaders of great national repute, has once again, taken to his usual antics of defamation, character assassination, and social media propaganda — this time, targeting one of Northern Nigeria’s most respected political figures.

“Let it be known that, his latest campaign of insults is not just an attack on Governor Bala Mohammed alone, but a direct threat to the peace, dignity, and safety of his entire family.

“We find this behaviour not only reckless, but, also dangerous and intolerable. Governor Bala Mohammed is a man of proven integrity, a builder of people and

institutions, a statesman who has earned his place in Nigerian politics through dedication, excellence, and results.

“His achievements in Bauchi — ranging from infrastructural transformation to health, education, security, and youth empowerment — are widely recognised and applauded both locally and internationally.

“Therefore, to see someone like Omoyele Sowore — who has not built anything meaningful for society — shamelessly attacked such a distinguished leader, is both unacceptable and deeply provocative.

“We want Mr Sowore to understand that the 19 Northern States are watching him keenly, and we will no longer tolerate his disrespect, incitement, or threats

against our leaders. If he fails to cease this campaign of hate and defamation, he will be made to dance to the music he is playing. This is a final warning.

“As members and stakeholders of the Labour Party in the North, we completely dissociate ourselves from Sowore’s actions. We remain proud to identify with progressive, visionary, and patriotic leaders such as Governor Bala Mohammed, who continues to serve with distinction and honour.

“We call on all peace-loving Nigerians, particularly our comrades in the Labour Party across the federation, to rise and speak against this abuse of free speech. If left unchecked, Sowore’s irresponsible conduct will continue to erode the moral foundation upon which our democracy stands.

“We stand in solidarity with Governor Bala Mohammed and his family. And we reaffirm our collective commitment to defending the dignity and honour of all credible leaders who are contributing to the growth and unity of Nigeria. Enough is enough”.