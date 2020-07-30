Northern Leaders challenged to put self aside, work for development of region, emulate past leaders

Nigerian leaders, particularly from the Northern extraction, have been challenged to always put their various communities first before themselves as well as emulate past leaders who served and developed the region.

The challenge was made by The Speaker of Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Ukkasha Hamza Rahama who commended the gesture of former Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly and current Senator Representing Bauchi central Sen. Haliru Dauda Jika.

The Northern youths Assembly Speaker spoke with Journalists saying that the gesture of the Senator has lifted many people out of poverty in Bauchi central zone.

He also disclosed that due to the current unemployment indices that are increasing at the geometrical progression, there is an urgent need to create synergies that will improve the lives and well being of the citizens.

According to him, the Senator has superseded the expectations of the people of his senatorial zone adding that Halliru Jika has opened a challenge to other members of the National Assembly from Bauchi state and beyond to follow suits as lack of employment opportunities has become a serious concern to the nation but with these gestures, many have been left out of poverty.

He described Halliru Jika as a reputable leader who has led his people with a good heart at the time the world and the nation are on hold due to ravaging covid-19 Pandemic.

Hamza Rahama said, “I urge and encourage him to do more while praying for him to do more in the future ahead. As you can see all my life, I have spent all my life advocating for youths inclusion in governance and the Senator we can say is one of us and we will continue to support, pray for him and anyone who has passion for youth empowerment and youths inclusion in governance.”