Northern group lauds Danfulani’s appointment as NAIC MD

The Northern Awareness Network (NAN) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership and prudent decision in appointing Dr Yazeed Shehu Danfulani as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

A statement issued by the Chairman of the group Salifu Suleiman said the appointment is not only a testament to the President’s commitment to fostering youth empowerment in leadership roles but also a strategic move that promises to enhance agricultural sustainability and food security across Nigeria.

The group described Dr. Danfulani as a distinguished young political figure and a prominent force in modern Zamfara politics who embodies the ideals of innovation, resilience, and dedication that are crucial for the advancement of our agricultural sector.

It further said, that his extensive experience and profound understanding of the agricultural landscape position him uniquely to lead NAIC at a time when Nigeria is facing significant challenges in food production and agrarian insurance coverage.

“In a country where agriculture is the backbone of the economy, the role of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation cannot be overstated. With the increasing threats posed by climate change, pests, and diseases, the need for robust agricultural insurance mechanisms is paramount”.

“Dr. Danfulani’s appointment is a clear indication that the Tinubu administration recognizes this critical need and is committed to implementing policies that will safeguard the livelihoods of millions of farmers across the nation.

NAN expresses the belief that Dr. Danfulani’s youth and dynamism will bring a fresh perspective to the management of NAIC. His track record in public service and his passion for agricultural development make him an ideal candidate to steer the corporation towards greater efficiency and effectiveness.

“We are confident that under his leadership, NAIC will not only enhance its insurance products but also expand its reach to more farmers, ensuring that they are adequately protected against the uncertainties that often plague the agricultural sector.”

Moreover, it also said his appointment serves as an inspiration to young Nigerians, demonstrating that with dedication, hard work, and the right vision, they too can attain positions of influence and make meaningful contributions to national development.

The Northern Awareness Network therefore encourages other sectors to follow suit by embracing young talents who are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to drive progress in their respective fields.

“As we congratulate Dr. Yazeed Shehu Danfulani on this well-deserved appointment, we urge him to approach his new role with the same fervor and commitment that have characterized his career thus far.

” The challenges ahead are significant, but we believe that with his leadership, NAIC will rise to the occasion, providing the necessary support to our farmers and contributing to the overall growth of Nigeria’s agricultural sector,” it concluded.

