Northern govs mourn Prof Jubril Aminu

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep grief over the passing of renowned scholar, elder statesman, and diplomat, Professor Jubril Aminu, who died earlier on Thursday.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Forum, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the late Professor Aminu as an iconic figure whose remarkable legacy in public service, diplomacy, and academia will be remembered for generations.

According to him, “Professor Aminu was a man of uncommon intellect, integrity, and service. His contributions to Nigeria spanned decades of diligent and patriotic service.”

“From his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri to his roles as Minister of Education, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, and later, a Senator representing Adamawa Central, he exemplified excellence and commitment to national development,” the Governor stated.

He noted that Professor Aminu’s death is not only a personal loss to his family and the people of Adamawa State, but also a national loss, particularly for Northern Nigeria, where he played key roles in shaping educational and socio-political landscapes.

On behalf of the Northern Governors, Governor Inuwa Yahaya extended heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of Adamawa State, and all Nigerians mourning the loss of this distinguished statesman.

He prayed that Almighty Allah forgives the shortcomings of the deceased, rewards his lifetime of service, and grants him Aljannat Firdaus, as stated in a statement signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

