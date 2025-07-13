Northern govs mourn passing of former President Buhari

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has expressed profound shock and deep sorrow at the news of the passing of Muhammadu Buhari, the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, issued a message on Sunday, which he personally signed and shared with journalists.

In his statement, he described the passing of the former Nigerian leader as “a moment of great national mourning and an immense loss, not only to the North but to the entire nation.”

According to Inuwa Yahaya, “President Muhammadu Buhari was an iconic figure whose life embodied discipline, integrity and a steadfast commitment to the service of Nigeria.”

The NSGF Chairman added that, “From his days as a young military officer to his tenure as military Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, Buhari distinguished himself as a leader of conviction and purpose.”

“His legacy is one of sacrifice, selflessness, and steadfast commitment to the unity, security and progress of our dear country,” he added.

He stressed that, “To us in the Northern Governors’ Forum, President Buhari was not just a national icon, but also a mentor and moral compass who stood firm on the principles of accountability, transparency and good governance.”

According to him, “He mentored with humility, governed with courage and lived a life marked by simplicity and patriotism.”

Inuwa Yahaya declared that Muhammadu Buhari’s death has left a huge vacuum which will be deeply felt across every sector of our national life.

He stated that, “On behalf of the Northern Governors’ Forum, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his beloved family, the Daura Emirate, the government and people of Katsina State and indeed all Nigerians.”

“We pray that Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, forgives his shortcomings and grants him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus”, the NSGF Chairman prayed.

