Northern govs mourn Kaduna first-class monarch, Agawam Bajju, Mallam Nuhu Bature

The Northern Governors Forum has condoled with the people of Bajju Chiefdom and Kaduna State over the demise of the Agawam Bajju I, HRH, Late Mallam Nuhu Bature (OON).

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham described the demise of the late monarch as a huge loss to the people of Bajju Chiefdom, Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

The Governor said the first class traditional ruler was a peacemaker and unifier who did everything possible to support the peace initiatives that assisted in creating harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic and religious groups in the chiefdom and Kaduna State.

He said having fought doggedly for the emancipation of his people, the late royal father embraced everybody within his domain irrespective of religious, ethnic and political affiliations and continued to advocate peaceful coexistence amidst the security challenges that confronted Kaduna State at various times.

The Northern Governors Forum Chairman said the royal father was a man who believed in entrepreneurship and productivity which he did not only practice but encouraged and mentored many youths to embrace, especially in agriculture and business.

Long said the late Agwam Bajju also played a key role in the efforts to strengthen the traditional institution in the Northern Region and the nation at large and make it more capable of contributing to the governance of the nation.

Governor Lalong asked the family and people of Bajju Chiefdom to accept his death as the will of God and sustain his legacies of love, hard work, honesty and patriotism.

