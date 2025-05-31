Northern govs, Ganduje grieve over Kano athletes killed in auto crash

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, have expressed profound grief over the tragic death of young athletes from Kano State who lost their lives in a fatal road accident while returning from the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged “Gateway Games 2025,” held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the incident as heartbreaking and deeply painful.

Speaking on behalf of the Northern Governors, he stated that the entire Northern region is in mourning over the loss of these young and promising athletes who had gone to represent their state and showcase their talents on a national stage.

“These young athletes were more than representatives of Kano State; they were shining symbols of hope and promise for our region and the entire nation,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya said.

He added, “Their exploits at the sports festival made us proud, and their untimely deaths are a painful reminder of life’s fragility.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Ganduje, who is currently performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia, described the tragedy as a devastating national loss that has dealt a heavy blow not only to the bereaved families and the people of Kano State but to the entire nation.

He emphasized, “This is a deeply sorrowful moment. These young athletes travelled in the spirit of unity, patriotism, and excellence to represent our state and nation. To lose them in such a tragic and untimely manner is a devastating national loss.”

Both leaders extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Kano State, and the wider Nigerian sports community.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stressed, “As a Forum, we share in the grief and are committed to standing by the government and people of Kano State as they go through this dark and difficult moment.”

Similarly, Ganduje offered prayers “for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort and strength for those left behind.”

Additionally, Ganduje called on the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and implement stronger safety protocols to protect Nigerian athletes during future national assignments. “May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant the families the strength to bear this irreparable loss and grant eternal rest to the departed souls,” he added.

