Northern Govs describe late Paul Unongo as achiever with patriotic zeal

The Northern Governors Forum has described the late elder statesman Dr. Paul Wantaregh Unongo as an achiever who served Nigeria with passion and patriotism.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong further described the late Paul Unongo as a thorough intellectual and notable politician, adding that the deceased played a great role in the democratic journey of Nigeria and will be remembered as one who stood for justice, equity, and fairness.

He said as Minister for Steel Development in the Second Republic and pioneer Secretary-General of the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP), Unongo demonstrated the capacity and ability to work with Nigerians from all walks of life and different parts of the country towards building a greater nation.

The Northern Governors Chairman also recalled that Unongo was the convener and former chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, which took a special interest in issues regarding the development of the region and the nation at large.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He said such interventions drew attention to and mobilized support for the plight of the people of the Northern Region, particularly in the areas of peace and security, agriculture, education, health, and infrastructure, among others.

Unongo, according to the Governor, never failed to speak out on national issues and advance solutions for resolving them.

While commiserating with his family, the government, and the people of Benue State, the Northern Governors Forum prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest.