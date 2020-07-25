Northern govs condole Kwara gov over father’s death

The Northern Governors Forum has commiserated with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State over the demise of his father and statesman, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR), who died at the age of 93.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a condolence message, described the death of the first lawyer from Northern Nigeria as a great loss to not only the people of Kwara State but to the entire region and the nation at large.

Lalong said: “We are saddened by the passing of this great man who brought pride and dignity to his family, the Northern region and Nigeria through the many responsibilities he handled during his lifetime. Though his death is painful, we should also celebrate his achievements particularly in the legal profession where he set the pace by mentoring and inspiring many in the profession, using his influence as Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers and a Senior Advocate.”

Lalong also noted that the late Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq at various times also contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria as member of the Northern House of Assembly, Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Ivory Coast; member of the Federal Parliament;and Federal Cabinet Minister of State for Transport among other duties he handled effectively.

The Northern Governors urged members of his family particularly his wife Hajia Raliat, children and grandchildren to accept his passing as the will of God and take solace in the fact that he fulfilled his assignment on earth and left lasting legacies which should be sustained.

Similarly, the governor of Kogi Stata, Yahaya Bello, in a personal note, commiserated with his Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the death of his father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folurunsho AbdulRazaq.

Bello in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, said he received the news of the death with great shock and sadness.

He urged Governor AbdulRazaq to take solace in the fact that the late patriarch lived a good life which made great impacts not only on his immediate family members by virtue of the illustrious children he has produced but the nation at large.

According to him, the late patriarch believed to be one of the foremost lawyers produced in the Northern Region had left great landmarks in the legal profession having rose to the enviable height of SAN in his professional calling.

Bello commiserated with the immediate family members of the late patriarch, the Ilorin Emirate Council, and good people of Kwara State over the loss, just as he prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased Aljanna Fidaus.

