Northern govs condemn murder of Deborah Samuel, appeal for calm as the law takes its course

The Northern Governors’ Forum has condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto who was killed on allegation of blasphemy.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement said the Governors were concerned about the development which is an extra-judicial measure of addressing perceived infractions.

According to Governor Lalong, any attempt to adopt self-help in addressing grievances whether religious or otherwise, will only lead to further chaos that could threaten law and order as well as the general peace and security of the society.

While commisserating with the family of the victim, Lalong said the Northern Governors want security agencies to be allowed to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that the law takes its full course on anyone found wanting.

The Northern Governors also appealed for calm following reports of the hijack of a peaceful protest which later turned violent and led to the imposition of a curfew in Sokoto metropolis.

Governor Lalong also extended the support and commiserations of the Forum to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State over the incident as well as praised his proactive efforts to restore normalcy.





They assured him of their solidarity and prayers in dealing with the matter as well as ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to forestall future occurrence in any part of the region and nation at large.

The Forum also reminds citizens of the region and Nigerians of the need to continue to show love, tolerance and respect for one another irrespective of faith, ethnicity or other affiliations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…