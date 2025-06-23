Northern govs commiserate with Borno bombing, Kano explosion victims

Governor Inuwa, on behalf of the NSGF, expressed deep shock and sadness over the suicide bomb attack in Konduga, Borno State, which led to the loss of several lives and injuries to many others, mostly innocent civilians.

He described the incident as a callous and barbaric act of terror, and raised concern about the resurgence of extremist violence in parts of the North-East.

According to him, “The return of such cowardly attacks is not only a threat to the peace we have collectively laboured for in the region but a challenge to the security gains already made.

“We condemn this heinous act in the strongest terms and call for a renewed and more robust security response,” he stated.

In addition, the NSGF Chairman also expressed condolences over the recent explosion in Kano, which claimed lives, caused panic, and destruction.

Though the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, the Forum urged authorities to take urgent steps to enhance public safety in densely populated and high-risk areas.

Inuwa Yahaya assured the governments and people of Borno and Kano of their support during this difficult time.

“We share in your grief and extend our thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims. May God Almighty grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and bring healing to the injured,” he added.

The NSGF Chairman further called on residents of the affected areas to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as investigations continue.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Northern Governors to working collectively to address insecurity and build a safer and more resilient Northern Nigeria, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli,

Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE