Northern govs commend Tinubu on security, infrastructure efforts

The Northern States Governors Forum has praised President Bola Tinubu for his ongoing commitment to tackling the security challenges and infrastructure deficits in Northern Nigeria.

In a communique delivered by the forum’s chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, it was stated that the forum has decided to collaborate with the Nigerian Governors Forum to develop strategies for enhancing support for the Federal Security Forces.

Additionally, the communique stated that the forum aims to strengthen local initiatives that address various security challenges.

“The Forum also resolved to urgently set up inter-state platforms to coordinate surveillance on our joint borders.

“The Forum reiterated its support for the creation of the State Police and called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take-off.

The forum also acknowledges the critical role of nonpartisan cooperation, collaboration, and peer review in effectively addressing the numerous developmental challenges confronting the northern region and the nation at large.

