Northern govs celebrate Remi Tinubu at 65

Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has celebrated the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

In a goodwill message, on behalf of his fellow governors from the Northern region, Governor Inuwa Yahaya paid glowing tribute to Remi Tinubu at 65, describing her as a symbol of dignity and a true matriarch of the nation whose quiet strength and compassion continue to inspire hope and touch lives across the length and breadth of the country.

He extolled her decades of public service; first as a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic and now as Nigeria’s First Lady, noting that her life has been marked by uncommon devotion to uplifting the vulnerable, amplifying the voices of the unheard and building bridges of unity and compassion.

Inuwa Yahaya particularly praised Remi Tinubu’s humanitarian projects under the “Renewed Hope Initiative”, which he noted have brought succour to thousands of women, children and families in need.

He also commended the first lady’s unflinching support for her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing her role as a quiet force behind the presidency, offering counsel and grace as the nation navigates the path toward progress and renewal.

The Northern Governors Forum, he stressed, remains committed to working closely with the Presidency and the Office of the First Lady in championing programmes that promote national unity and social welfare.

On this special occasion, Inuwa Yahaya offered prayers for the first lady, saying: “As you mark your 65th year of a life well lived in the service of God and humanity, may the Almighty, in His infinite mercy, continue to bless you with good health, renewed strength and many more years of purposeful service to our dear nation.

