Northern governors’ resolution on power shift commendable ― APC chieftain

For conceding to the Southern part of the country to produce the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, a chieftain of the party, Ray Morphy, has described the Northern governors as Nigerian patriots.
Governors of the APC under the aegis of the Northern Governors Forum at the weekend asked chieftains of the region to withdraw from the presidential race.
The communique signed by six of the governors “strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states.”
They further maintained that “it is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in any way affected by the decisions taken by another political party.
“We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.”
The Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has since announced his withdrawal from the presidential race.
Morphy said that “the Northern governors have demonstrated their commitments to a united Nigeria, hence they are patriots and shining light of our democracy.
“I, however, commend the signatories of the document. The history will be kind to them for putting Nigeria first at this critical juncture of our nation’s trajectory.”
The APC chieftain also called on the Southern APC leaders to reciprocate the good gestures of the Northern counterparts by peacefully and amicably agreeing on a formidable consensus candidate with the capacities needed to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.
