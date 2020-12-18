Northern Governors demand for probe into allegation of “North West state gov” behind baditry, kidnapping

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has called for investigation into allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, that intelligent reports link one of the North West state governors to the rising cases of banditry, abduction and other crimes in the zone.

Chairman of the Forum, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, in a statement signed by his Director of Press, Dr. Makut Simon Machan, urged security agencies to conduct proper investigation into the allegation, adding that the forum has no tolerance for such conduct from any of its members.

The forum said it had been working in conjunction with the Federal Government and security agencies to bring to an end all forms of insecurity and criminal activities in the region and the nation as a whole.

On the release of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kakara, in Katsina State, the forum said it welcomed the release of the abducted students.

Lalong commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Aminu Masari, security agencies, community leaders and all stakeholders who contributed in making sure the school boys were released unharmed.

He said the release of the students would comfort and assuage the parents and the entire country which has been agonized since the children were kidnapped.