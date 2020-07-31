Northern governors condemn attack on Borno gov’s convoy, mourn Afenifere leader Pa Fasanmi

Latest News
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Northern Leaders, Northern governors

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has condemned the attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State and described it as a desperate attempt by criminals elements to sabotage the efforts of the governor towards reducing the suffering of vulnerable people who have been traumatized by terrorists.

Even as the NGF mourned the death of an elder statesman Pa. Ayorinde Fasanmi.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement said the attack on Governor Zulum’s convoy who was on his way to Baga, a commercial town in Kukawa Local Government Area to personally distribute relief materials to internally displaced persons for the Sallah celebrations was calous.

Governor Lalong said “this regrettable attack shows the desperation by enemies of peace and humanity at large to jeopardize all efforts towards making life easier for victims of violence in the State over the years.

The Northern Governors Forum strongly condemns this attack and stands with Governor Zulum who has demonstrated courage in personally reaching out to people in need despite the dangers. We urge him not to deterred as he keeps working with security agencies to protect the lives and properties of the people”.

In another development, the Northern Governors Forum has mourned the death of elder statesman and leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi.

Governor Lalong in a condolence message on behalf of the Forum described the death of the elder statesman as a great loss to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole giving his enormous contributions to the political development of Nigeria.

Lalong said Pa Fasanmi played active role in the enthronement of democracy and its sustenance through his roles as a legislator in the first and second Republics where he advocated for good governance, justice and equity.

While praying God to grant his soul eternal rest, he condoled with his family, friends, political associates and followers.

