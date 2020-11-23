Northern elders worry over slow pace of work on Kaduna/Abuja highway

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said it is worried over the slow pace of the rehabilitation work of the 375km Kano/Kaduna /Abuja highway, saying completing the work in the five years is sentencing the north to another year of agony.

A statement issued by the Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmad on Monday stated that NEF received information that the work will not be ready soon.

“We were informed that this vital artery in the North will not be completed for the next five years. This project involving 375 kilometres of the most strategic highway in the North, and about the only link between the North and South was awarded in 2017 and work commenced in 2018.

“The slow pace of the work and the consequent deterioration of the highway had made it the most dangerous highway in the nation and the most attractive to kidnappers who have resurfaced recently to compound routine losses of lives and billions in economic losses.

“The Forum is deeply shocked by this information. Although it is consistent with a registered record of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to matters affecting people of the North.

“It is nonetheless irrefutable evidence that this administration does not care about the people of the North, their economy or their security.

“This Forum had advised Nigerians, particularly fellow Northerners not to trust President Buhari with another mandate in 2019 because evidence garnered from his first term was strong over his indifference to, and even disdain for our Northern communities.

“The only thing that mattered to him was our votes. This administration has just sentenced Northerners to another five years to live with many threats to life and economy on this important highway.

“The Forum notes that President Buhari will leave a very valuable legacy for Northerners. This legacy will remind us of the importance of electing good leaders who have solid records of competence, empathy and respect for the needs of citizens.

“In the meantime, the Forum calls on all citizens to raise their voices against this decision to continue to leave people who use this vital highway at the mercy of criminals and huge losses in lives and assets.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters Will Close Window To Peace, Obasanjo Warns Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, warning President Muhammadu Buhari that the shooting of protesters will close the window to peace…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…