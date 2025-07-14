Northern Elders mourn ex-President Buhari

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed sorrow following the passing of General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd.), former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (2015–2023).

In a statement issued on behalf of the Forum, NEF Spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, described the late General Buhari as a towering figure in Nigeria’s political and historical landscape, whose life epitomised dedication, humility, and incorruptible service to the nation.

He said: “The entire nation mourns the departure of a towering figure in Nigeria’s political and historical landscape. General Buhari was a statesman of rare character, a leader whose life was marked by unwavering dedication, humility, and incorruptible service to Nigeria.”

According to the statement, General Buhari’s distinguished public service career spanned several decades. He served as Military Governor of the former North-Eastern State (1975–1976), later of Borno State, and as Federal Commissioner (Minister) of Petroleum.

“He rose through the ranks of the Nigerian Army, serving as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Military Secretary at Army Headquarters, and Head of State from 1983 to 1985. He also chaired the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) before assuming office as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023,” the statement noted.

Jiddere added, “General Buhari was not only a soldier and statesman but a symbol of integrity and principled leadership. He was resolute in his belief in a unified, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.

“His tenure in office and his public life embodied his values of discipline, accountability, and national pride. As a devout nationalist and Pan-Africanist, he championed Nigeria’s sovereignty, defended its territorial integrity, and advanced the cause of democratic governance across Africa.

“His passing marks a solemn moment in Nigeria’s history. Beyond the personal grief of his family and close associates, the entire nation shares in this profound loss. His legacy, defined by sacrifice, duty, and vision, will continue to guide and inspire future generations of Nigerian leaders and citizens.”

The Forum acknowledged the collective grief felt by the nation and extended heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The NEF prayed that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants Buhari eternal rest in Al-Jannah Firdaus and grants the nation the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE