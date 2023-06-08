The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has congratulated Senator George Akume on his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu recently announced the Benue State former governor as SGF. Before now, Akume was the Minister of special duties under the past administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by the Director General of NEF, Professor Doknan Sheni said the appointment of Akume as the SGF will again give Nigerians from North and South the opportunity to benefit from his vast experience.

“On behalf of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), I congratulate you on your appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“The NEF fondly remembers your contributions to its numerous previous activities and rates you as a true Pan Nigerian. Your appointment to the position of SGF will again give Nigerians from North and South the opportunity to benefit from your vast experience.

“As you assume this exalted National Position, we wish you God’s guidance and wisdom,” the statement added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE