Northern economy cannot be revived without ending insecurity, says Goje

The senator, representing Gombe Central in the National Assembly, Senator Danjuma Goje has said that the north will never find its feet without tackling insecurity and economic decline.

Goje added that all the cries about democracy and development cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of general and widespread insecurity as presently obtained in almost all the nooks and corners of northern Nigeria.”

Goje while speaking at the public presentation and unveiling of a book, titled: “Insecurity and Economy of Northern Nigeria in the 21st Century and Beyond: A Festschrift In Honour of Professor Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed” maintained that the north would never reclaim its former glory without ending insecurity in the region.

The book was initiated by his former students, mentees, colleagues, and friends of Professor Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed, the pro-chancellor and chairman, of governing council, of the University of Abuja to publicly appreciate their various forms of relationship with him over the years.

Goje also identified banditry and kidnapping in the country as expansion of terrorism by Boko Haram terrorists since 2009.

“The menace of insecurity in the form of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism initially started as Boko Haram in the North East but has now unfortunately expanded to cover not only Northern Nigeria but almost the entire country. I believe governments at all levels as well as the Nigerian society in general; will find this book very handy. Therefore, I wish to particularly thank the authors of the book for a job well done.”

Goje further explained that, “To reflect its intellectual significance, the occasion was made in the form of a presentation of a book composed of a collection and compilation of various academic papers and articles covering essentially the menace of insecurity and economic deterioration of northern Nigeria.





“This book will surely and greatly assist in curbing the prevailing general insecurity and economic decline in northern Nigeria, “he said.

Goje, who described Prof. Modibbo as ‘one of the leading intellectuals and administrators of northern Nigeria’, explained that “this appreciation being shown to him today has not come to us as a surprise. He surely deserves it and at the risk of being misunderstood, I can say he deserves even more.”

Speaking also at the event, former governor of Benue State, Gabriel suswam, while thanking the writers of the book, noted that issue of security has become a matter of concern to all Nigerians.

“It is not limited to any particular region, It is not limited to any particular state and so we are all concerned about it. So for anybody to have thought it wise to look at this security ad it relates to the context of our country is worth the effort,” he said.

“This has a direct correlation with insecurity in the country. The economy is collapsing fast rather, it has collapsed, so for every budget, we need to borrow to finance it.

“The deficit of the budget has grown to an unmanageable level so something urgent needs to be done. I think once we begin to address these issues of insecurity we will be on the right track to improving the economy of our country,” he added.

Prof. Modibbo, speaking, expressed appreciation to writers of the book, who he noted, deemed it fit to honour him with the book.

He tasked government at all levels to embrace the book, given its importance to the security issue which he said, has become the concern of everyone.

He said: “I believe governments at all levels as well as the Nigerian society in general; will find this book very handy.”