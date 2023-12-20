The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has commended the Nigerian troops for recently eliminating notorious bandit leaders who have been wreaking havoc across Northern Nigerian states.

The CNG said it also acknowledges the significant role played by the Chiefs of Army staff, the Directorate of Security Services and the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in this success.

The coalition particularly commended the Chief of Defense Staff who they said without his disciplined commitment the current spectacular successes against the bandits wouldn’t have been possible.

In a statement issued by its national coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the CNG also commended the military’s efforts in rescuing the four victims abducted from the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State.

The CNG called for intensified efforts to rescue the kidnapped female students of the Federal University, Gusau, as well as all others currently in captivity.

“The bandit leaders, namely Machika, Haro, Dan Muhammadu, and Ali Alhaji Alheri, have been responsible for multiple deadly attacks, including killings, kidnappings, and displacements in Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, and Katsina states. Ali Alhaji Alheri, also known as Kachalla Ali Kawaje, was believed to be behind the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train and the kidnapping of hundreds of passengers.

“He was also the mastermind of the attack and abductions of students of the Gusau University,” Charanchi said.

The CNG further said it recognises that neutralising these bandit leaders is crucial for the security and well-being of the people in the region.

The coalition said elimination of the bandit leaders will contribute to the restoration of peace and stability in Northern Nigeria.

They expressed gratitude to the Nigerian troops for their dedication and commitment to safeguarding the lives and properties of the citizens.

Furthermore, the CNG highlighted the renewed cooperation between various security forces as a contributing factor to the success in eliminating these notorious bandit leaders.

Commending the Chief of Army Staff, Charanchi said, his disciplined commitment is indispensable in the ongoing battle against banditry.

“His leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment set the stage for the military’s success by inspiring troops and enabling strategic planning,” the statement said.

The CNG urged the CDS to work closely with the Ministers of Defense for effective coordination and collaboration among various branches of the armed forces for a multifaceted approach, involving the army, the airforce, the Navy and other security agencies.

“This collaboration has proven to be effective in tackling the security challenges in the region,” he said.

Moving forward, the CNG urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and support security measures aimed at promoting lasting peace and stability in the country.

“It is crucial for citizens to provide information and cooperate with the security forces to ensure the complete eradication of banditry and other criminal activities,” the statement added.

