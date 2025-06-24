Northern CAN condemns killing of wedding guests in Plateau

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has condemned the killing of wedding guests in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a statement issued by Elder Sunday Oibe, Secretary of CAN in the 19 Northern States and the FCT, the association expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the recent brutal attack and killing of innocent travellers in Mangun, Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

According to reports, the victims, who hailed from Zaria in Kaduna State, were en route to Qua’anpan Local Government Area in Plateau State on Friday, June 16, 2025, to attend a wedding ceremony.

Tragically, after losing their way, they stopped in Mangun around 8:00 p.m. to seek directions, only to be violently attacked.

ALSO READ: Four suspects arrested after London scientist found dismembered in suitcase

“We unequivocally condemn this heinous and senseless act of violence.

This barbaric and inhuman action reflects the worst of human nature and must not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“While we acknowledge the security challenges currently bedeviling communities in Mangu LGA, there can be no justification whatsoever for such a beastly and ungodly act.

“The deteriorating state of security in our nation and the seeming impunity with which criminals operate is deeply alarming.

Nigeria is sliding dangerously towards an abyss, and the silence and inaction of leadership at various levels only embolden those who seek to plunge this country into chaos and bloodshed.

“We call on the government—both at the federal and state levels—and all security agencies to act swiftly and decisively.

The perpetrators of this gruesome crime, and indeed those responsible for similar killings—especially by bandits across the country—must be identified, arrested, and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE