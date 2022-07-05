Northern CAN appoints new secretary

The Northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appointed Elder Sunday Oibe as its new secretary.

Until his new appointment, Elder Oibe was the Secretary, North-West zone of the Christian body.

The new scribe was also a one-time spokesman of the Northern CAN.

The appointee took over from Rev. Sunday Ibrahim who held the office in an acting capacity following the death of the substantive Secretary, Danladi Yerima over two years ago.

Performing the inauguration ceremony of the new Secretary of Northern CAN in Kaduna State Secretariat of CAN where the office of Northern Secretariat is located, the Chairman of Northern CAN who doubles as the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam called for cooperation with the new Secretary.

Rev. Pam disclosed that the decision to appoint Elder Oibe was taken at CAN National Executive Council (NEC) meeting since the late secretary was from the same bloc of ECWA/TEKAN as him.

He said it was agreed at NEC that the bloc should continue with the position of the secretary.

“Following the death of Danladi Yerima who died as the secretary, a decision was taken at the NEC meeting that the ECWA/TEKAN bloc should take over the office of the secretary.

“I am happy to announce that the Acting Secretary Sunday Ibrahim is handing over to Sunday Oibe. However, Sunday Ibrahim remains an Exco member of Northern CAN as the treasurer.

“The secretary is hardworking. He has contributed to the development and growth of CAN. Let’s pray for him for successful tenure of office,” Rev. Pam said.

While handling over, Rev. Ibrahim said, “I have been holding the office in an acting capacity since the death of Danladi Yerima. It is, therefore, my honour and privilege to hand over to the new Secretary, Sunday Oibe.”

In his response, the newly-inaugurated secretary, Elder Oibe said, “I am humbled. It is a difficult assignment for me to do. But I have to do it for God. Danladi Yerima’s death was painful to me because of our closeness. I am emotional because of calls I received from people that matter in CAN over this position. But because of God, I am ready to serve CAN. The grace of God will guide me to perform.”

Highlight of the brief ceremony was the special prayer offered for Elder Oibe for God to protect him to work for the progress of CAN.