A group christened “Northern Bishops” has stated that the steps taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reposition Nigeria in the past three weeks in office were a clear demonstration of the commitment of his administration to restore the lost glory of the country.

In an interview with newsmen in Jos, Plateau State, the leader of the group, Bishop Jonas Katung, said the bold steps taken so far, especially the appointment of the Service Chiefs, were a true reflection of the yearning of Nigerians, adding that the appointments cut across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

Bishop Katung, who is the founder of Living Stone Church Assembly, said President Tinubu, in less than one month in office, has performed creditably well and lived up to the expectations of Northern Bishops and Pastors.

He commended the appointment of the secretary to the federal government in the person of Senator George Akume, whom he described as a seasoned administrator, and Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser (NSA) from Adamawa State.

“When we met President Tinubu in Abuja as a body of Northern Bishops and Pastors in Abuja shortly before the 2023 Presidential election, he gave us his word on purposeful leadership if he wins the presidential election, and now he is providing that much-needed quality leadership to Nigerians.

“Going by the performance of President Tinubu in less than one month in office, Nigerians should be expecting more heart-touching political and economic policies that would turn around the fortunes of Nigerians in the next four years of his first tenure.

Bishop Katung assured Nigerians that if given the needed support, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will provide the right leadership for the people of Nigeria, considering his wealth of experience in politics and economic matters.

Bishop Katung Charged President Tinubu to select people of sound character for the cabinet that he is preparing to put together in his administration.