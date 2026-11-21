The Anti-Tinubu APC Northern Youths Forum has rejected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing worsening insecurity, economic hardship, poor governance and alleged neglect of Northern Nigeria.

The group, however, said it would continue to support and campaign for APC candidates contesting governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly elections across the 19 Northern states.

The position was made public by the forum’s Secretary, Comrade Umar Chanji, during a press conference attended by leaders of the group from various states in the North.

Chanji said the forum, which claimed to have played a significant role in mobilising support for the APC during the 2023 general elections, had decided not to support or promote Tinubu’s re-election campaign in 2027.

He said the decision was informed by what the group described as the failure of the Federal Government to fulfil its responsibilities to Nigerians, particularly in the areas of security, economic recovery, education and healthcare.

The forum accused the administration of failing to protect lives and property, alleging that communities, schools, places of worship, markets, hospitals and other public facilities across Northern Nigeria continued to face attacks and destruction.

It listed Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kaduna, Kebbi, Bauchi, Taraba, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Kogi among the areas affected by insecurity.

According to Chanji, the continued displacement of communities, destruction of villages and disruption of farming and education had demonstrated the government’s inability to adequately address the security challenges facing the country.

The group also criticised the removal of the fuel subsidy, the introduction of what it described as unnecessary taxes, continued borrowing and failure to deliver on promises concerning the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries.

It said the economic policies of the administration had worsened the living conditions of ordinary Nigerians, leaving many struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

The forum further accused the Federal Government of failing to provide quality education, alleging that insecurity had forced many Northern children out of school, while also expressing concern over the state of healthcare services and the difficulties faced by poor citizens in accessing medical assistance.

Chanji alleged that the group and other Northern youths were used as political instruments during the 2023 elections but were subsequently neglected by the administration.

He also accused the government of favouritism in political appointments, claiming that some appointees were more concerned about personal and family interests than delivering meaningful projects to improve the lives of Nigerians.

The forum called on APC members and youths across the North to reconsider their support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition, insisting that the group would no longer mobilise or campaign for his re-election.

Despite its decision, the forum said it remained committed to the APC and would support other party candidates in the forthcoming elections across the Northern states.

Chanji thanked journalists, political leaders and members of the forum for attending the conference, expressing appreciation for their sacrifices and participation.