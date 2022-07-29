Northern APC speakers, group endorse Tinubu/Shettima ticket 

Speakers of the state Houses of Assembly in the North, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have endorsed the candidacy of Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shetitma ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

This was made known by chairman of the forum, Yusuf Zailani, in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, in Kaduna, on Monday.

The statement, signed by his media assistant, Honourable Ibrahim Danfulani quoted the Chairman, who is also the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly as saying the combination of Tinubu and Shettima would bring victory to the party.

“Indeed, their combination is no doubt very strategic and will bring victory to APC. In fact, it is the winning formula. Let no one feel otherwise.

“As chairman of the northern states speakers forum, I am informing the general public that speakers, under the platform of our great party, have resolved to support our presidential candidate and his running mate for the next year’s election,” the statement read.

The statement described Tinubu and Shettima as brilliant minds that would chart a progressive path for Nigeria in all ramifications.

In the same vein, a socio-political group, Agenda for Greater Nigeria (AGN), has called on Nigerians to shun religious considerations, saying that Tinubu/Shettima ticket signposts a promising future for Nigeria.

The group in a release signed by its president and secretary, Izac Koleosho and Gidado Kawu respectively, described Shettima, who is a former governor of Borno State, as the best choice as running mate to Tinubu.

According to the group, the choice is a clear indication that Tinubu’s presidency would take tough decisions to better the lot of Nigerians and reposition the country on the path of prosperity.

The group, therefore, urged Nigerians to shun religious sentiments while making decisions on the 2023 presidential poll, saying that considerations should be: competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness and adherence to excellence.

The group noted that the challenges facing the nation were too numerous to yield to ethnic or religious considerations.

Rather, it said the nation needed a team that has what it takes to fix the country.

The group said that for Tinubu to pick a candidate from North-East despite the fact that North-West had the highest number of voters, showed that the party’s presidential candidate places premium on capacity and most importantly at this stage, the need to win an election.

Upon Tinubu’s emergence as president, the group said delivering dividends of democracy will then become imperative.





“That the APC presidential flag bearer picked Senator Kashim Shettima against all odds and after wide consultations show that Nigerians should watch out for a well thought-out strategies to turnaround the fortune of the country.

“It shows that Tinubu-led team is determined to move the nation forward and tackle the economic and security challenges,” the statement read.

Speaking further, AGN argued that Shettima had similar progressive traits as Tinubu, saying that the duo would not only take the nation out of the current challenges but also lay a solid and progressive foundation for unity and prosperity for the generation to come where competence and good governance would be the hallmarks and criteria for the election of future leaders.

“As Asiwaju laid a solid and progressive foundation in Lagos which his successors are following till date, it is on record that Senator Shettima has also done similar things in Borno State which his successor, Professor Zulum is following till date. Even as Boko Haram wrecked havoc in the state, Shettima was able to start many infrastructural projects that the current governor is building on just like Lagos.

“We also believe that Senator Shettima is a committed democrat and a progressive. He was a member of the All Nigerians Peoples Party (ANPP), part of the blocs that formed the All Progressive Congress (APC). He has unblemished record of performance and the capacity to break barriers in order to move Nigeria forward,” the statement further read.

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.

According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”

“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

