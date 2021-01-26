Northern APC chairmen forum debunks postponement of membership registration

The Chairman, Northern APC Chairmen Forum, Hon. Latep Dabang has debunked the insinuation doing the round that the party has postponed its membership registration and validation exercise indefinitely, saying that the registration will be formally launched on February 2, 2020, in Katsina State with the registration of President Mohammed Buhari.

Hon. Latep who disclosed this at the opening of APC Northern Chairmen Forum meeting in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday tasked the chairmen to ensure that the process of the registration was not hijacked and punctured in their respective states by enemies of the party.

According to him, the National Secretariat of the party has made adequate arrangements to ensure that the exercise will be hitch-free, adding that by Wednesday the secretary and other members of the committee that would monitor the registration in all the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory will be inaugurated and thereafter begin a two-day training.

“The rumour or insinuations that it has been postponed indefinitely were the handiwork of enemies who want to create some gaps in the minds of party members. Based on the latest information from the National Secretariat Abuja, the exercise will be formally launched in Katsina on 2nd of February with the registration of the first citizen of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari.

“Therefore, proper data of members is very important to eliminate some of the problems confronting the party. It will also help during congresses and party primaries. So the task ahead of us is an enormous one, if we handle it well, the party will sleep well, and if we handle it wrongly, it will affect the party.”

Hon. Latep who is also Plateau State Chairman of APC said the northern zone was predominantly APC and enjoined his colleagues to handle the exercise with care to set the mood right for other zones in the country.

He said: “At this meeting, we want to come up with common modality that would further strengthen the guidelines given by the National Secretariat so that the registration will be hitch-free. The party needs an authentic database to eliminate some of the bottlenecks hindering congresses and party primaries.

“Therefore to ensure that the registration is not hijacked, not derailed or punctured by the enemies of the party, as chairmen of APC in our respective states we need to do all that is within our power to ensure that whoever we saddle with the responsibility from wards to the local government levels are people with integrity who will not mesmerise the exercise.

“This is strictly party exercise, people are watching to see whether we will bring our leadership to bear in this process,” he told the chairmen.

