Northern alliance lauds Tinubu over NCDC appointment

The Northern Majority Alliance (NMA) has praised President Bola Tinubu for his gesture towards the ethnic nationalities in Northern Nigeria, as well as for appointing the board and management of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) with Dr. Cyril Tsenyil as its pioneer managing director.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Comrade Ibrahim Bunu, and publicity secretary, Brain Lang, respectively, the Northern Majority Alliance appreciated the president for recognizing ethnic nationalities in the north and for his sense of justice, adding that most of his administration’s policies since 2023 have been aimed at addressing structural imbalance and injustice inherited by his administration.

The group expressed optimism that the composition of the NCDC’s Board and Management with people of impeccable character and integrity will handle the critical development difficulties confronting the sub-region, adding that the management team was methodologically picked to match the region’s needs.

The coordinator, who congratulated the newly appointed managing director, Dr. Tsenyil, described him as a round peg in a round hole, saying that it was a well-deserved appointment based on his pedigree and track record at various levels.

“The managing director was a former accountant general of Plateau State and also worked at the ANAN University, coupled with his experience in other spheres of life. Therefore, with these backgrounds and records of service to the nation, his choice was not in doubt.

“Consequently, the Northern Majority Alliance has faith that Dr. Tsenyil and others will fulfill the commission’s mandate and fulfill President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s trust in them by implementing his Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“We therefore thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing the board and management of the North Central Development Commission. And as well congratulates the chairman, Cosmos Akiyir; the managing director, Dr. Cyril Tsenyil; and other appointees.”

Meanwhile, the new NCDC Managing Director, while receiving the leadership of the Northern Majority Alliance on a courtesy visit to him, said one of his foremost priorities will be youth-centred policies and empowerment programs, adding that today’s youth are rich in ideas, innovation, and energy.

He said, “They are the future, and I intend to actively involve them in shaping the commission’s direction. My commission will maintain an open door for youth participation.”

Speaking earlier, the group coordinator, Comrade Ibrahim Bunu, reaffirmed the total support of the Northern Majority Alliance for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging that the group will continue to rally grassroots and regional backing for his vision beyond 2027.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a mantra; it is a living reality seen in the developmental strides being recorded daily under this administration. No one is more capable at this critical juncture of Nigeria’s democratic journey than President Tinubu, whose people-oriented policies have restored confidence, equity, and national integration.”

