By-Collins Nnabuife, Abuja

The Arewa New Agenda (ANA) has revealed that the Northern region will vote massively for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during the election.

The Convener and Leader of of ANA, Senator Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi disclosed this while briefing journalists on the political developments ahead of the general election.

He disagreed with the insinuations that the north will not vote Tinubu despite supporting a northern candidate in 2015 and 2019.

“The north has never failed to keep to its promise; when the north makes a covenant, the north keeps to it”, he stated.

MoAllahyidi said North is the strongest ally of APC in the contest for the 2023 primaries in the same manner that the South West was ally for the victory of the APC in the last two election cycles.

He further said that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo became the flag bearer of the PDP and won the 1999 and 2003 presidential elections mainly because of the backing he received from the North.

The ANA Leader also informed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu scored 1,271 votes more than half of the total votes cast in the convention to win the primaries, majority of these votes according to him came from the north.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has visited many States in the North, made policy statements and made a committal promises to if God Almighty gives him the opportunity to serve as our next president, we the northerners will hold him accountable to that.

“Based on the past excellent record of performance and antecedents of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his various callings, the north is comfortable with him.





“He supported northern presidential candidates in the past; the north has reciprocated this gesture on every occasion; the present situation is no different as the north will repeat the performance by overwhelming support to the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election”, he added.

