North-West ranks lowest in HIV prevalence rate in Nigeria ― NAIIS

The North-Western States in Nigeria comprising Jigawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara are described as the zone that has the lowest number of people living with HIV in Nigeria.

The Nigerian HIV/Aids Indicator Survey showed that Akwa Ibom has the highest prevalence rate of HIV in Nigeria.

The result also showed that Benue State is second to Akwa Ibom with about 5.3 percent prevalence rate.

It is said that as of 2019, 1.9 million Nigerians are living with the HIV virus which makes a little above 2 percent in preceding years.

It is revealed that the percentage of people in Nigeria living with HIV is between the ages of 15-49 years.

The Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria is concerned about the intervention and the rise in the number of affected people.





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In a report, the Ministry stated that despite interventions, some States are still on increase and wondered what would have happened if there was no intervention.

The South-South States of Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta have the highest number with Akwa Ibom topping the list.

The Ministry stated its readiness to adopt various measures to bring a decrease in the number of people living with HIV in Nigeria towards 2020-2021 with a large reach out to organisations and countries that support Africa with intervention programmes.