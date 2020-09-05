North-West insecurity: Troops kill 100 bandits, destroy 81 camps, foil 74 attacks

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Sahel Sanity has killed 100 bandits, arrested 481 others, including informants, illegal miners and destroyed 81 bandits’ camps in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

In a press conference held on Saturday at super camp, Faskari Katsina, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brig-General Bernard Onyeuko, said gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY within this period carried out series of clearance operations, ambushes and other aggressive and confidence-building patrols.

According to Brigadier-General Onyeuko, as part of their two months scorecards, the troops deployed in the states have foiled 74 different bandits’ attacks.

“There is no gainsaying that the hitherto crippled agricultural, social and economic lives of the people of this zone by bandits activities have been restored to normalcy.”

They attested to the fact that normal life has indeed returned to the zone as farming, economic and social life of the people are being carried out without any form of hindrance and molestation by criminal elements.

“Farm and highway patrols were carried out within Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi and Zamfara States thus boosting the confidence of the people in carrying out their daily activities.”

According to him, 100 armed bandits were neutralized, a total of 3,984 cows, 1,627 sheep/rams and 3 Camels recovered, 148 suspected bandits and 315 illegal armed miners were also arrested.

He explained further that large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered which include 43 AK47 Rifles, 1 GPMG and 100 Dane guns, 3,261 rounds of 7.62mm (special) and 151 live cartridges of ammunition.

“In all the search and rescue operations carried out, 107 kidnapped victims were rescued, 20 bandits informants and collaborators, 6 arms suppliers, 13 rustled cattle marketers and 32 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested.”

“A total of 81 bandits’ camps including the notorious Dangote Triangle and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY. Relatedly, 74 bandits’ attacks and 54 kidnap incidents were foiled by the troops.”

The gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY have continued to dominate all the volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action.

The troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY are hereby commended for their gallantry, sacrifices, successes and the professionalism exhibited within the short period of Operation.

They are also urged not to rest on their oars but build on the achievements recorded so far.

The people of the North-West zone of the country are also appreciated for their cooperation in providing credible information for the success of the operation.

The general public are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that would aid the desired goal of the operation. They are further reassured of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to restore total peace in the zone and indeed the whole country.

