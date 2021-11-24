North-West govs visit Ikoyi collapsed building site

North-West governors on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the collapsed 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, which killed over 50 persons few weeks ago, just as they also sympathised with the people of the state and families of those who died in the unfortunate incident.

The North-West Governors Forum represented by its chairman and Katsina State Governor, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari and his Kano State counterpart, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for setting up a Tribunal of Inquiry into the collapsed building.

It would be recalled that the high- rise building, still under construction, collapsed on Monday, November 1, occasioning death of 45 people while 15 people survived the unfortunate incident.

Speaking during the visit to the site of the collapsed building, Masari, who was accompanied by Governors Ganduje and Sanwo-Olu, said they were happy that the Lagos State governor had instituted a tribunal of inquiry to unravel issues surrounding the collapsed building.

Masari, who noted that high rise buildings were common place in Lagos, prayed to God that such sad incident “will not happen again.”

“We are here representing governors of North West to physically come to condole with his Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, families of the deceased and the entire Lagos community on the unfortunate incident that has happened.

“We pray to God that this kind of thing will not happen again. On behalf of the people of North West, accept our sincere condolences and sympathy,” he said.

“We cannot escape high rise buildings in Lagos but we must ensure that it does not cost lives and properties of people.

“We are happy that the Governor of Lagos State has instituted an inquiry tribunal that will unravel what happened here,” he added.

Governor Ganduje also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for taking immediate action to show concern during the collapsed building, even as he equally condoled with the people and the government of Lagos State and in particular, the families of those who lost their lives.

“We are here to condole with the people and the government of Lagos State and in particular, condole with families of those who lost their lives and sympathise with them on the very unfortunate situation.

“Lagos is a mega city. Comparing it to other megacities in the world and considering the circumstances of Lagos due to lack of adequate land for development, increase in population and high density, the issue of building high rise is absolutely necessary and cannot be avoided. But it is unfortunate that we have found ourselves in what happened.

“We are happy that the governor has taken immediate action to show concern about what happened. We are also happy that he appointed an independent technical panel that will examine and find out what actually happened in order to avoid future occurrences.

“We appreciate Governor Sanwo-Olu’s effort and condole with him and the people of Lagos state, particularly the families of those who lost their lives,” Ganduje said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his response, appreciated the North-West governors for commiserating with the government and people of Lagos State over the Ikoyi collapsed building.

The governor, who noted that Lagos has its own challenges as a state, with lessons learnt already from the sad incident, said it gladdens him “to know that while Lagos is grieving, we are not alone.”

“That is why I am excited and happy that some of my senior colleagues and brothers have come here to express solidarity and to also sympathise with the government and people of Lagos State,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.