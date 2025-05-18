North-West faring better under Tinubu — Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna has said that the North-West zone is faring better under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, adding that the zone is the heartbeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the APC North West Stakeholders meeting which was held in Kaduna on Saturday, Sani recalled that President Tinubu ‘’took control of our nation’s affairs at one of the most difficult times in its history.’’

Governor Uba Sani who is the Coordinating Governor of APC in the North West, said that the President is not afraid to take tough decisions as ‘’he embarked on bold reforms with uncommon courage.’’

According to him, the President’s choices have started bearing fruits because ‘’Nigerians are also beginning to appreciate the fact that Mr. President means well for our country.

‘’As things begin to pick up, the APC has become the choice destination for politicians and citizens generally,’’ Governor Uba Sani noted.

The Governor recalled that ‘’before President Tinubu assumed office in 2023, the North West Zone was the ‘epicentre’ of banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

‘’You could hardly travel from one place to another. Farmers could hardly access their farmers. Life was indeed ‘nasty, short, and brutish’ in the North West. At a point, the situation appeared hopeless. But two years in the saddle, the situation has changed.

‘’President Tinubu has not only stabilized the security situation, he has boosted agriculture in the North West with the provision of farm inputs,’’ he argued.

Governor Uba Sani pointed out that the ‘’North West has also gotten top positions at the federal level. For the first time, the North West Zone has 12 Ministers in the Federal Cabinet.

‘’We have the Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Deputy Senate President, the National Chairman of the APC, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chief of Air Staff. There are many other important appointments which I may not be able to mention here because of time,’’ he added.

The Governor listed some projects that the Tinubu administration is embarking on in the North West, especially the ‘’completion of the Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Dual Carriageway.’’

He also mentioned the Ilella – Badagry Road Project, the Kaduna and Kano Rail Projects, the construction of Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road and the construction of Jere to Kafanchan Road.

The North West Coordinating Governor also listed the provision of N95 billion for the rehabilitation of three dams in Kano, the creation of the strategic Ministry of Livestock Development and the ‘’creation of the North West Development Commission and the allocation of the highest budget to it among the regional development commissions.’’

The Governor credited the Tinubu administration with the ‘’creation of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State and the conversion of Patrick Yakowa General Hospital, Kafanchan to a Federal Medical Centre.’’

He reiterated that ‘’we have in Mr. President a true father and friend. Let us therefore consolidate on our gains by mobilizing our people to support Mr. President for a second term in office. ‘’

Governor Uba Sani further said that ‘’Mr. President is on a mission: to reinvent our economy, banish hunger and poverty, and return Nigeria to its rightful place in the comity of nations.’’