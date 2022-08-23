North-West critical to APC’s victory in 2023 ― Senatorial candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC), senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Alh Muhammad Sani Dattijo, has noted that the North-West zone is critical to the party’s victory in 2023.

He made this known while speaking at the APC stakeholders Forum, North-West zone conference held in Kaduna at Arewa House on Tuesday.

According to him, “In 2015, the total votes cast for APC (President Buhari) was 46 per cent, while in 2019 due the performance dropped was APC 39per cent of the total votes cast.”

He was of the view that to repeat the same feat in the North-West is critical to APC’s victory in 2023, adding, “What we will do in the coming months, will determine this election.”

Earlier, the National President of the APC stakeholders Forum organisers of the conference, Abdullahi Aliyu Katsina, remarked that the conference was organised for party members in the zone not to relent in ensuring that APC remains the party to beat in next year’s election.

While expressing optimism about the party’s victory in 2023, he counselled every support group in the zone to work hard.

“There must be commitment. If the commitment is there, I believe victory is certain,” he stressed.

Declaring the conference open, the National President of Think Nigeria Group, Alh Nasiru Ladan, said once we got it right, the country’s journey to greatness is assured.

Ladan noted that the issue of region or religion should not be the yardstick to measure candidates but rather his track records.

