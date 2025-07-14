North-West APC closes offices to honour Buhari

All Progressives Congress (APC) Northwest zonal office has directed its state chapters in Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara to close their offices for three days in honor of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The directive was issued by APC National Vice Chairman North West Garba Mohammed Datti, in line with the national office’s instruction to close APC offices nationwide.

According to a statement by the zonal publicity secretary, Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada, the zonal secretariat will remain closed from Monday, July 14, 2025, to Thursday, July 17, 2025, as a mark of respect and mourning for the late president.

Garba Datti further directed states under the geopolitical zone to follow suit in honour of the late patriotic leader who hailed from the zone.

The APC zonal chairman urged party leaders, faithfuls, and the general public to use this period of national mourning for reflection and intensive prayers for the repose of Buhari’s soul and peace in the region and nation at large.

The offices are expected to resume active operation on Thursday, July 17, 2025.