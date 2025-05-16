North may soon need more refineries — Buhari’s ex-aide

Bashir Ahmad, former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has suggested that northern Nigeria may soon require additional refineries due to ongoing developments at the Kolmani oil fields.

In his post on X, Ahmad stated: “Yes. The reality is, with the progress at the Kolmani oil fields now at advanced stages, the North might soon be in need of additional refineries.”

This comment comes amid growing interest in the Kolmani Integrated Development Project, a multibillion-dollar oil exploration initiative located between Gombe and Bauchi states.

The project, flagged off by Buhari in 2022, is Nigeria’s first oil drilling effort in the North and represents a significant shift in the country’s petroleum geography, which has historically been concentrated in the South.

