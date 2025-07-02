North Korea set to triple troop support to Russia

North Korea is preparing to send up to 30,000 more troops to aid Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, according to intelligence reports.

The move would triple its current military presence and marks a deepening of military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

New troops could arrive in Russia in the coming months. They would join the 11,000 North Korean soldiers deployed in November 2024 to help fend off a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

Roughly 4,000 of those troops were reported killed or wounded. Despite the losses, the alliance between North Korea and Russia has grown stronger.

A Western intelligence official confirmed the Ukrainian estimate. Their independent sources also suggest a possible deployment of up to 30,000 troops.

Ukraine’s assessment says Russia’s Ministry of Defense is ready to provide “needed equipment, weapons and ammunition,” aiming for “further integration [of the troops] to Russian combat units.”

“There is a great possibility,” the report adds, that North Korean troops will see combat in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine “to strengthen the Russian contingent, including during the large-scale offensive operations.”

Evidence of preparations has been seen in satellite imagery and military logistics.

“Satellite imagery shows a Russian personnel carrier arriving at Dunai in May, and activity at Sunan airport in May and June,” said Joe Byrne, a senior analyst at the UK-based Open Source Centre.

“This appears to indicate the routes previously used to move DPRK troops are active, and could be used in any large-scale future transfer of personnel.”

North Korea’s first deployment in late 2024 was secret. Putin confirmed it only in April 2025.

By October, images emerged showing North Korean troops receiving gear at the Sergeevka base in Primorskyi Krai.

That same type of troop ship was spotted again at Dunai port in May 2025.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov warned the move could backfire on North Korea’s leader.

“Russia’s use of elite North Korean troops demonstrates not only a growing reliance on totalitarian regimes but also serious problems with its mobilization reserve.

“Together with our partners, we are monitoring these threats and will respond accordingly,” Umerov said.

On Friday, Ukraine’s military chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi said Russia was massing 110,000 troops near Pokrovsk in preparation for a new offensive.

Meanwhile, top Russian official, Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang on June 17 on Putin’s orders—his second visit in two weeks.

According to TASS, Shoigu announced that 1,000 North Korean sappers and 5,000 military construction workers would be sent to Russia to clear mines and rebuild infrastructure in the Kursk region.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) told lawmakers that North Korea has begun selecting troops for overseas deployment. The deployment could begin as early as July or August.

The NIS has not publicly confirmed Ukraine’s estimate of 30,000.

Russian media reports include a video showing North Korean troops building bunkers and undergoing weapons and language training.

Ukraine’s defense intelligence provided data on 82 KN-23 and KN-24 missile strikes. One in January 2024 killed 11 civilians in Pokrovsk.

According to a UN report, North Korea sent at least 100 ballistic missiles and 9 million artillery shells to Russia in 2024.

South Korea reported in March that another 3,000 North Korean troops had been sent earlier this year.