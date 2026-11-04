North Korea launches missiles after rejecting US accusations over Binance hack

North Korea launched multiple missiles towards the sea on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, hours after Pyongyang rejected the prospect of resuming diplomacy with Washington over accusations linking North Korean hackers to a cryptocurrency theft at Binance.

The launches came amid renewed tensions between the two countries, with observers saying Pyongyang was likely seeking to pressure the United States to abandon what it describes as a hostile policy and offer concessions before diplomatic engagement can resume.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected several missiles fired towards North Korea’s eastern waters.

South Korean and US authorities were analysing details of the launches, the military said, adding that South Korea remained prepared to respond to any potential provocation from the North.

The missile launches followed a statement from Pyongyang expressing opposition to US claims that North Korean hackers were responsible for the recent cryptocurrency heist at Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

North Korea said it saw no need to resume diplomacy with Washington, according to the report.

The development could complicate efforts to revive talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who held several meetings during Trump’s first term but failed to reach an agreement on denuclearisation and sanctions.

Observers said North Korea’s latest military action was likely intended to increase pressure on Washington as Pyongyang seeks changes in US policy.

The South Korean military did not immediately provide details about the missiles’ types, flight distances or exact number.

The launches also come as regional security concerns remain high, with South Korea and the United States maintaining close military cooperation and monitoring North Korea’s weapons programmes.

(Associated Press)