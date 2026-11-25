North Korea has ordered the head of Switzerland’s diplomatic office in Pyongyang to leave the country within 48 hours following a dispute over sanctions imposed on a children’s camp.

The country’s Foreign Ministry summoned Sylvain Astier, head of the Swiss diplomatic office, on Wednesday and declared him persona non grata, according to state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Pyongyang also ordered the closure of the Swiss diplomatic office, saying the expulsion was in response to Switzerland’s decision to impose sanctions on the Songdowon International Children’s Camp.

North Korea condemned the sanctions, describing Switzerland’s action as a violation of its sovereignty and the interests of its citizens.

In a statement reported by KCNA, the Foreign Ministry said it had declared Astier persona non grata and instructed him to leave the country within 48 hours.

The move followed comments by Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior ruling party official, who criticised Switzerland’s decision to include the children’s camp on its sanctions list.

Kim said the measures were introduced in line with European Union sanctions targeting Russia over its war in Ukraine.

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North Korea had also warned that it would reconsider the recently reopened Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang following the sanctions announcement.

The dispute comes weeks after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited the North Korean capital last month to attend the reopening of the diplomatic office.

The expulsion marks a fresh strain in relations between Pyongyang and Bern, particularly following the diplomatic office’s recent reopening.

(AA)