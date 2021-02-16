North-East security: Buhari meets Borno, Yobe govs, elders

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on Tuesday, met with a delegation of elders from Borno and Yobe States ostensibly over the security situation in the North-East.

Leading the delegation were governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and his Yobe State counterpart, Mai-Mala Buni.

Other prominent members of the delegation are former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, Ministers of State Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri and that of State-Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu.

Present at the meeting which to place at the council chamber of the presidential villa, Abuja were Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar, are also attending the meeting.

Also present were the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rted) and the Director-General of State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi.

Details later…

