North-East now enjoying peace because of your doggedness, Bauchi gov tells Zulum

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said the states in the North-East sub-region are now enjoying relative peace especially attacks from the dreaded Islamic group, Boko Haram, because of the untiring efforts and political will of Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum which has evaporated the militia.

Bala Mohammed was speaking at the Ramat House in Bauchi when Babagana Zulum paid him a condolence visit over the death of his elder brother, Bappa Mohammed Duguri.

The Governor declared that the determination of the Borno State Governor in dealing with the Boko Haram insurgency in the last 3 years has returned normal life not only to the State but all the states in the subregion as the militants have been disseminated and restricted to just a small area thereby making their criminal activities difficult.

He eulogized Babagana Zulum for his leadership style, which he said, restored peace to the troubled North-East state of Borno saying, “Though I am Kauran Bauchi, a fearless warrior but you are the real Kaura because of your actions against insecurity”.

He added: “I have worked closely with you, you are a young man, the youngest but the oldest among us. No wonder you are our Chairman, North-East Governors’ Forum, where you look at all the developmental challenges of the North-East and indeed, the country”.

The Governor further said that “You have really shown pedigree and leadership. I didn’t know you were coming (to Bauchi). That is the leadership style you are showing in Borno and in Nigeria”.

According to him, “The courage you have, we try to emulate a little. You dare all the miscreants and the charlatans that are bombarding us. Today, even Mr President has the pride of being associated with you. You are the most visited person by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that speaks volumes”.





Bala Mohammed stressed that “Boko Haram has evaporated and we are trying very hard to make sure that we secure our jurisdiction after you have secured where is the epicentre of terrorism and violence”.

He said that “We are proud of you, we are proud to be associated with you. Yes, we are the headquarters of the northeast and not Borno, although you always dispute that. But certainly, we know we have given you the leadership”.

The Governor disclosed that “When I was contesting for the presidency to make sure that the North-East had an in the leadership of this country. I asked this gentleman, ‘are you running? If you are running, I don’t have to run, because I know that you will do it better than me and still, I have that respect for him. I have done my own, maybe he will come and follow after us”.

He further said that “Today, we have a presidential candidate and a vice presidential candidate. He is one upcoming hero and a person we respect immensely as a zone and the country.”

The Governor then assured that he will continue to support the Borno state Governor in order to ensure that the peace in the subregion was maintained.

Also speaking, a member of the deceased family who spoke on behalf of others commended the efforts of the Borno state Governor which he said has brought peace to Bauchi state.

According to him, “Today, we have over 1.5 million people in Bauchi for the annual religious pilgrimage of celebration of the Maulud Nabil of Prophet Muhammad. This happened because there was no more fear of Boko Haram attacks. We thank you for that”.

Babagana Umara Zulum speaking during the condolence said that he was in Bauchi with his government delegation to commiserate with the Governor, his family and the entire state government over the unfortunate incident of the death of his elder brother.

He said that “On behalf of the government and the good people of Borno state as well as my family, I commiserate with you, I condole you over the demise of your elder brother”.

The Governor prayed, “May the Almighty Allah in his infinite wisdom forgive and admit him in Jannatu Firdaus and may He give the governor, his entire family, and the people of Bauchi state the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.

According to him, “Unfortunately, the death occurred when I was abroad and I wasn’t in the picture. When I was told about the incident, I said I and the governor are brothers and nothing would happen to him that I would not come and sympathize with him,”.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the late Bappa Mohammed Duguri by religious leaders from Borno and Bauchi States.