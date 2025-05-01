North-East govs express worry over renewed insurgency activities in subregion

…call for prompt response

Chairman of the North-East Governors’ Forum (NEGF), Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has expressed deep concern over renewed insurgent activities in the subregion, calling for prompt action by all relevant agencies before the situation escalates.

Babagana Umara Zulum, who is the Governor of Borno State, was speaking on Thursday in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, while declaring open the regular meeting of the Forum.

He stressed that the issue of the re-emergence of banditry and other forms of insurgency, which are endangering the lives of people in the subregion, would dominate discussions at the meeting. Resolutions from the discussions will be forwarded to the relevant security agencies for implementation.

According to him, “The North-East subregion requires support of all forms from the Federal Government and the private sector to be able to overcome the numerous challenges facing it and its people.”

He particularly called for support to permanently fight insurgency so that the inhabitants, who are mostly agrarians living in the hinterlands, can live their normal lives without hindrance from the insurgents.

The NEGF Chairman assured the people that, “As Governors elected by the people, we will continue to work together in addressing these challenges. We assure you that we will fight to protect you and give you life.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, appreciated his colleagues from the other five states for their continuous efforts in addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the subregion.

He expressed particular concern over the issue of insecurity, which has significantly set the people back, calling for more concerted efforts to rid the subregion of insurgents and their activities.

Mai Mala Buni assured that the meeting would adopt a more positive stance on how to restore peace and peaceful coexistence in the subregion, calling for support and cooperation from the people.

As Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, played host to the Governors from the six states of the North-East subregion for the eleventh regular meeting of the Forum, it is expected that the issue of insecurity will top the meeting’s agenda.

Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, represented his principal, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, who was unavoidably absent, while the Governors of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and host state Yobe were in attendance.

The meeting later went into a closed-door session, during which the Governors were expected to deliberate on the challenges bedevilling the subregion, review the Forum’s activities and achievements since the last meeting, and chart a course for the sustainable growth and development of the area.

