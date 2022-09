North-East Governors Forum (NEGF) has expressed its readiness to float an air transportation outfit as a measure of revenue generation to boost the internally generated revenue of the six states in the region.

Though no details of the venture were given, Chairman of the Forum, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum gave the indication while speaking in Gombe during the 7th regular meeting held over the weekend.

Babagana Zulum who is the Governor of Borno State also called on the Federal Government to as a matter of necessity include the North East region in the 2023 national budget to accommodate the construction of interstate roads within the region.

The Forum Chairman also called on Members of the National Assembly from the Northeast to ensure that the inclusion of the projects in the 2023 budget was realized and pointed out that a good road network within the subregion will boost commercial activities and facilitate the movement of farm produce.

The Chairman also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Military for intensifying efforts in the fight against the dreaded Boko Haram, ISWAP and other bandits in the region saying that the efforts have so far yielded positive results.

He said that this is owing to the number of insurgents that are surrendering daily to the authorities stressing however that the tempo should be sustained until the entire area was free.

Babagana Zulum also said that the desire of the Forum is to achieve sustainable peace and security in the sub-region, hence their resolve to partner with relevant stakeholders such as the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) in that regard.





He then assured that the Forum at the end of the meeting will come up with a roadmap that will ensure that the subregion is developed in all facets.