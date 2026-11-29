When nine-month-old Musa Aliko fell ill and refused to breastfeed, his mother, Fatsuma, faced another challenge: convincing her husband to seek medical care for their child.

Living in a Fulani settlement along Gujba Road on the outskirts of Damaturu, Yobe State, Fatsuma said her husband initially resisted modern medical treatment but later agreed after a friend persuaded him.

“My husband is a Fulani who didn’t believe in modern medication, but this time around, he was convinced by a friend to allow me to bring my child to Gwange Primary Health Care Centre, Damaturu,” she said.

At the facility, health workers examined Musa, assessed his condition and diagnosed him with severe acute malnutrition. They prescribed Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and explained how to administer it at home.

After six weeks of treatment, Musa recovered, giving his mother renewed confidence in seeking medical care.

Grateful for the support, Fatsuma urged other mothers in her community to take their children to health facilities for early screening and treatment.

Her experience highlights the role of early detection, access to therapeutic food and guidance for caregivers in helping malnourished children recover.

At Gwange Primary Health Care Centre, health workers combine treatment with community screening, referrals and nutrition education to identify affected children and help families address malnutrition.

Mohammed Ali, a health worker at the facility, said the Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) tape was used to screen children and identify those requiring treatment.

According to him, a measurement below 11.5cm, represented by the red zone, indicates severe acute malnutrition and requires immediate medical attention. The yellow zone, measuring from 11.5cm to less than 12.5cm, indicates moderate acute malnutrition, while the green zone, measuring 12.5cm and above, indicates normal nutritional status.

Another health worker, Salisu Adamu, said poor access to nutritious food containing essential vitamins and minerals contributed to malnutrition among families.

He said the facility also sensitised caregivers on personal, environmental and food hygiene, while encouraging them to use locally available ingredients, including groundnuts, soya beans and grains, to prepare Tom Brown, a complementary food for mothers and children.

At the community level, nutrition mobilisers conduct screening visits and refer children identified as being at risk to health facilities for assessment.

Children with severe acute malnutrition receive care through the outpatient therapeutic programme (OTP), while those with moderate acute malnutrition are enrolled in the targeted supplementary feeding programme (TSFP).

Caregivers return every Monday for assessments to monitor their children’s progress. Children who show no improvement after three consecutive visits are referred to stabilisation centres at Yobe State Specialist Hospital and the teaching hospital for further care.

Zubaida Ahmad, identified as the Nutrition Focal Person in Damaturu, said the number of cases had declined from its peak following improved food availability after the harvest and preventive interventions.

However, she said the continued influx of internally displaced persons from Gujba and other areas affected by insecurity remained a challenge, as frequent movement made it difficult for health workers to maintain contact with families and ensure continuity of treatment.

UNICEF reports progress in nutrition interventions

Beyond the community-level response, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and its partners are implementing nutrition and health interventions across Borno and Yobe states through the Multisectoral Integrated Nutrition Action for Children, Adolescents and Women in North-East Nigeria (MINA).

Speaking at a media dialogue and resilience challenge on the project’s impact, UNICEF Chief of Maiduguri Field Office, Francis Butichi, said the interventions had helped vulnerable families access essential nutrition and health services.

He said 14,117 vulnerable women in the state received cash transfers to improve their children’s dietary choices, while nutrition and health interventions reached 219,677 new admissions for severe acute malnutrition through outpatient and inpatient treatment.

Butichi also said more than 1.6 million children aged six to 59 months received vitamin A supplementation across the two states, while 1,019,661 children under 24 months received their first dose of measles vaccine through routine immunisation.

He said the interventions had contributed to improved nutrition, health, sanitation and protection outcomes for vulnerable women and children.

According to him, the impact extended beyond the number of children treated to changes in caregivers’ behaviour, stronger community support systems and increased government commitment to nutrition programmes.

“It is in the enduring behavioural change in caregivers who now pass on the importance of hand, environmental and personal hygiene to friends, families and neighbours,” he said.

He also highlighted the role of mothers’ support groups and community nutrition mobilisers in promoting child health in accessible and hard-to-reach communities.

Butichi said state governments were increasingly committing domestic resources to the Child Nutrition Fund to support the purchase of RUTF, which is used to treat children with severe acute malnutrition.

Treatment helps vulnerable children recover

Butichi also recounted the experience of Maryam, whose mother died when she was only 40 days old.

While in the care of her grandmother, Maryam could not access breast milk and rapidly lost weight, eventually weighing less than a loaf of bread.

She was admitted to Yobe State Specialist Hospital in Damaturu, where she received treatment through UNICEF and its partner, Plan International.

Butichi said the availability of special milk and RUTF through the MINA project helped Maryam regain her strength, gain weight and recover fully before she was discharged.

He urged journalists to report such recoveries while examining the interventions that made them possible and the gaps that remained.

“I encourage you to highlight the pillars of support that contributed to her full recovery and report where gaps still exist,” he said.

Early nutrition and awareness remain critical

Explaining the factors contributing to malnutrition, one of the facilitators, Dr Musa Konduga, said food and nutrition insecurity had worsened in the conflict-affected North-East.

He said conflict and socioeconomic difficulties limited access to adequate nutrition, particularly for children, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

“Apart from conflicts, socioeconomic challenges affect access to adequate nutrition, especially for children and women, whether pregnant or nursing,” he said.

Konduga explained that malnutrition occurs when the body receives insufficient or excessive nutrients, or cannot properly utilise the nutrients available to it. The condition, he said, affects growth, mental health and productivity.

He urged mothers to pay particular attention to the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, describing the period as critical to physical, mental and emotional development.

He also called on community and religious leaders and other stakeholders to educate the public on the causes of malnutrition, including poor maternal nutrition, infections, inadequate sanitation and hygiene, and insufficient complementary feeding.

For Fatsuma, access to treatment and guidance from health workers helped her child recover. Her experience underscores the importance of early screening, accessible nutrition services and caregiver awareness in preventing avoidable complications from malnutrition.

However, the challenges facing displaced families show that treatment alone is not enough; children also need consistent follow-up and continued access to care.