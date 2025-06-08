North-Central youths endorse Gbenga Hashim for 2027 presidency

A coalition of youth leaders from Nigeria’s North Central region has formally endorsed Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as their preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election, calling for an end to decades of political exclusion and a renewed push for regional equity.

The endorsement was announced at a press conference in Abuja by the Youth for the Actualization of North Central President (YANCP), a fast-growing political movement advocating justice, inclusion, and generational renewal in national leadership.

Speaking at the event, YANCP National Coordinator, Comrade Ibrahim Musa, described the group’s support for Olawepo-Hashim as both symbolic and strategic, noting that the North Central region had long been relegated despite its historic contributions to the nation.

“The North Central has bled, sacrificed, and stood firm at every critical juncture in Nigeria’s history,” Musa said. “Yet, we have remained sidelined when it comes to the ultimate leadership position. This injustice must end, and in Dr. Olawepo-Hashim, we have found the statesman to lead that charge.”

Olawepo-Hashim, a former presidential candidate and veteran of Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle, is regarded as a unifying figure with deep ties across Nigeria’s political and business landscape. His previous role as Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP and his long-standing activism have earned him credibility among both older politicians and the emerging political class.

YANCP leaders said Olawepo-Hashim’s blend of political experience and business acumen positions him as the ideal candidate to tackle Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

“We are tired of recycled politics,” said Fatima Tanko, the group’s National Secretary. “Dr. Hashim brings intellectual depth, economic foresight, and moral clarity. He is not just from the North Central, he is for all Nigerians.”

The endorsement also reignited the longstanding debate over political zoning in Nigeria. Often referred to as the “Middle Belt,” the North Central has never produced an elected president, despite having supplied several Senate Presidents, military chiefs, and key figures in national politics.

With growing agitation for power rotation and rising youth involvement in politics, observers say the North Central’s quest for the presidency in 2027 may gain momentum, especially with strategic early endorsements such as this.

Analysts believe the region’s push could reshape national conversations ahead of the next election, particularly amid ongoing economic hardship, youth restiveness, and calls for inclusive governance.

For YANCP and its supporters, the message is unambiguous: the North Central is done playing kingmaker. This time, it wants the crown.

