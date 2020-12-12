North-Central govs express shock over death of Sam Nda Isaiah

North-Central Governors Forum through its chairman, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello expressed shock over the news of the demise of the Founder and Chairman of Leadership Newspaper late Mr.Sam Nda Isaiah.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel-Berje said “an iroko tree in the pen Profession has fallen and Niger State has once again lost a passionate and dedicated citizen.”

Governor Sani Bello described the deceased as an exceptional media mogul who demonstrated courage in his write ups, adding that he was also a successful entrepreneur and politician who will be greatly missed.

The Governor who prayed God to have mercy on late Sam and rest his soul, also prayed for God’s comfort on the All Progressives Congress (APC), people of Niger State, the Media industry, family and close associates of late Sam Nda Isaiah.

Late Sam Ndanusa Isaiah popularly known as Sam Ndanusa Isaiah was the Chairman and Founder of Leadership Newspaper.

Born in Minna, Niger State Capital on May 1, 1962, late Sam was a passionate newspaperman and pundit, his column, “Last Word” with a footnote, “Earshot”, was a must read. He started the column as special writer and editorial board member of Media Trust, before he founded Leadership Newspaper.

He served as a committee member in the Kano State government to revive The Triumph Newspapers owned by the Kano State government.

He was also a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and aspired for presidential ticket under the same APC for 2015 elections.

He was the Kakakin Nupe, a traditional title in the Nupe Kingdom.

