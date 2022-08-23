North accounts for 69 percent of 13.2 million out-of-schoolchildren in Nigeria ― Niger gov’s wife

The wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr Amina Bello has said that out of 13.2 million out-of-schoolchildren in Nigeria according to UNICEF, the North is leading with an alarming rate of 69 percent while assuring that the region was poised to change the narrative.

She stated this in her opening remarks as the guest of honour at the stakeholders’ workshop on the Implementation of At-Risk Children Programme (ARC-P) on Tuesday in Minna, noting that in 2017 Niger state has the highest in youth substance abuse in the north central geo-political zone as the major causes of violence and restiveness in the state.

Dr Bello, a consultant gynaecologist and Founder, Raise Foundation who assured of the commitment of the state government to the full implementation of the programme, added that ARC-P will provide basic protection for the children and young vulnerable children who couldn’t have the basic education.

Also in her separate remarks, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Interventions, Hajiya Maryam Uwais, explained that the programme is aimed at impacting and supporting young Nigerians that couldn’t have basic education to take ownership of their lives to be productive.

Uwais urged the state governments to provide the required data of the beneficiaries, emphasizing that the programme will be built on seven pillars to include skills acquisition, sports, renewable energy, security and agriculture among others.

She pointed out that 50 persons would be selected from each local government area of Nigeria who will be trained to be mentors, monitors, and trainers while their parents would be mentored to encourage their parents for its success.

Also, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, disclosed that 19 categories of vulnerable children have been identified in Niger state, adding that the state will collect all the required data on At Risk Children Programme (ARC-P) for implementation.

He reiterated the commitment of Governor Abubakar Bello-led administration in the state to leverage on the existing state’s initiatives and programmes to provide support and strengthen efforts of the Federal Government for effective implementation of the ARC-P.