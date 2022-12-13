Normalcy returns to Ebonyi after gunmen’s invasion

Normalcy has returned to Ebonyi State after gunmen invaded Abakaliki, the state capital to enforce sit-at-home.

Shops, banks, pharmacies filling stations were hurriedly shut down during the invasion which caused pandemonium as residents scampered for safety.

One of the victims of the invasion who is a journalist working with Ebonyi State Broadcasting Corporation, Moses Erogu, lamented that his car was badly damaged while running for safety.

Another Victim, Mrs Nweke Ukamaka lamented that she lost more than N300,000 during the invasion as, according to her, the foods she prepared for sale were all wasted as no customers came to buy them.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Meanwhile, the State Police Command described the pandemonium as the handiwork of fake rumourmongers.

Commissioner for Police, Garba Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer, SP Chris Anyanwu.

The statement read: “The Ebonyi State Police Command is miffed at the unnecessary pockets of pandemonium created in some parts of the metropolis this day by mischief-makers with the ill intention of creating an atmosphere of insecurity in the state.





“The general public is therefore advised to ignore the fake rumours by nefarious elements that unknown gunmen were burning houses, attacking and killing people in order to enforce the inglorious sit-at-home order.

“No person was killed in Abakaliki metropolis and no market, shop or vehicle was set ablaze anywhere.

“People should go about their lawful businesses as their safety and security is well guaranteed.

“CP Aliyu Garba psc(+), the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State therefore warns those who are in the habit of peddling such vainless rumours to desist from it as such pranks could be viewed and treated as a criminal offence, to wit Conduct Likely to Cause Breach of the Peace and sundry other charges.

“The following emergency numbers should be called in case of any distress: 07064515001, 07034232125 or 07033612254, please.”